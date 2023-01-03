HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve morning while walking back to a Myrtle Beach-area condo, according to a police report obtained by News13.

The robbery happened at about 3 a.m. on Shore Drive while the two victims were walking back to a condo in the area of Flip Flops Bar and Grill, according to the report. The victims stated they were approached by two unknown men.

Both victims’ wallets and cash were stolen, according to the report. The two men also allegedly took an iPhone 14 Pro.

Neither of the victims were injured in the incident, according to the report. No arrests have been announced.