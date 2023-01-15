HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and a teen are wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation in Horry County, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Samantha Gwen Watts, 40, has an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, police said. She is approximately 5-foot-7 and 250 pounds. She has green eyes and red hair.

Jonathan Edward Watts, 19, has an active warrant for assault by mob, according to police. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 280 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about either of these two individuals’ locations is asked to call HCPD dispatch at 843-248-1520.