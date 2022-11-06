HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are searching for an endangered 58-year-old woman, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Devon DeMaria was last seen at about noon on Sunday near Oxbow Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, HCPD said.
DeMaria is approximately 120 pounds, according to HCPD. She has blue/green eyes and thin blonde hair. She was last seen wearing grey pants, a flannel shirt with a white t-shirt and a hat.
Anyone with information about DeMaria’s location is asked to call HCPD dispatch at 843-248-1520.