HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police and school administration is investigating a written threat that was found on the bathroom wall Monday at St. James High School.

Once the investigation has concluded, the student or students responsible will face appropriate disciplinary actions per school policy and potential criminal charges, according to Horry County Schools.

The school district released a statement asking parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of threats.

“We ask parents to talk with their children and emphasize the seriousness of making any type of comments or statements that could be perceived as harmful, even if made in jest. We also want to remind students about the importance of reporting any suspicious or potentially harmful statements to an adult, school official, or law enforcement as soon as possible.”