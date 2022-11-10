HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Wednesday following a child sex crime in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Derek Adam Halstead, 33, of Conway, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor with a victim under 16 years old, booking records show.

Halstead was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor under 11 years old in December 2021, according to booking records.

Halstead is being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. As of Thursday morning, no bail has been set.

Due to the nature of the case, no additional details were provided.