HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus driver in Horry County School is facing charges after allegedly closing the door of the bus while a child’s arm was in the door and continuing to drive the bus in reverse to a previous stop, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Thomas Michael Interlandi, 68, of Conway, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after his arrest on Sept. 13, online jail records showed. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 25th in the area of March Road, according to the warrant, which states that Interlandi closed the door and “clearly observed” the child’s arm in the door before he drove in reverse to a previous stop.

The warrant said the incident was capture on video by a camera on the school bus.

Interlandi’s employment with Horry County School ended on Aug. 29, the district said. However, the district did not say whether he quit or was fired.