HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for tips after a man was found shot dead Thursday.

Berlie Leonard Michael, 51, was found dead near Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane at about midnight Thursday in the Wampee area, according to police. Police said the investigation shows Michael died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.