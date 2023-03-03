HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a person who fled after an overnight shooting at a strip mall in the Forestbrook area that injured one person, Horry County police said.

The person was involved in an altercation and suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. It happened at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Belle Terre Boulevard.

According to a police report, officers found a person who had been shot inside a business, and that person was taken to a hospital.

A News13 reporter at the scene Friday morning found police tape surrounding the entrance to the Champs Bar and Grill. Several officers were also seen going in and out of the bar.

No additional information about the suspect or the shooting was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.