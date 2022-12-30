HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Police have requested warrants against a 26-year-old Little River man for failure to stop for a blue light and trafficking methamphetamines, according to the report. News13 is not naming the man because charges had not officially been filed as of Friday afternoon.

Police were preparing to execute a search warrant when an officer saw the man driving near the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market, according to the heavily-redacted police report.

The officer turned on his light and siren close enough to the vehicle “to which a reasonable person would conclude it was an attempt to perform a traffic stop,” according to the report. When the man initially stopped his vehicle, the officer noticed the brake lights were still on.

The officer told the man to turn off the car, but the man then shouted “What did I do?” according to the report. After the officer told him he would explain after the car was turned off, the man drove through the flea market parking lot and onto Highway 17 toward North Carolina.

He eventually turned abruptly into a hospital parking lot toward the back exit. Police deployed Stop Strips during the chase, according to the report, and the the man eventually pulled over after turning onto Highway 1008 because of tire damage.

Officers drew their weapons and ordered the man out of the car and he complied, according to the report. Police found white and orange pills in the car.

Police and Horry County EMS went to multiple locations after the traffic stop, including the hospital, where officers found pills in the parking lot — a witness said they saw the man throw them from the vehicle, according to the report.

No other details were immediately available.