HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after police said he stole from a Surfside Beach-area Walmart and then pulled a knife on another man who tried to stop him, according to a police report.

Aqui Lorenza Jackson, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault while resisting arrest, shoplifting and multiple drug charges.

Police were called Thursday to Walmart on Beaver Run Boulevard in the Surfside Beach area for reports of a shoplifting, according to the report. The officer saw Jackson in the parking lot and told him to stop walking. Jackson then dropped things on the ground and tried to run away.

Jackson allegedly elbowed and punched the officer who was trying to place him in handcuffs, according to warrants obtained by News13. He was eventually taken into custody and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where detention officers found meth in his belongings while doing a search.

A victim approached officers and said Jackson pulled a knife on him and took his hat after he tried to stop the shoplifting, according to the report.

Jackson remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Friday afternoon, according to online booking records.