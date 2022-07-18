HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old man remained behind bars Monday afternoon after robbing a woman at gunpoint on Friday outside her Horry County home, according to authorities.

Joshua Martin, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, has been charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime after he pointed a handgun at a woman and demanded her phone and car keys, according to police documents.

The woman told police that a man she didn’t know had followed her in her breezeway before pulling the gun on her.

Police spotted the woman’s stolen vehicle shortly after and stopped it before Martin got out of the car with a duffle bag and ran away, according to an arrest warrant. He tripped in a drainage ditch, left the duffle bag there and then disappeared into the woods.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the Cape Landing Apartments, according to police documents. Martin was caught after running onto Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.

The handgun was found next to the duffel bag, according to the report.

He has been given a $25,000 bond.