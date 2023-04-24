HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Bay Elementary School’s iPads were believed to be hacked Friday and were displaying “concerning” messages, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Staff told police someone hacked into the school’s iPads and was sending videos and messages to students in a classroom chat, according to the report. The staff said it was an ongoing issue over the past few days, but became “more concerning” on Friday.

The iPads reportedly started changing languages and displayed the messages “Bye,” “Dead,” “Get Safe,” “SOS,” “Shoot,” and “School” in separate messages about one minute apart over a seven-minute period, according to the police report.

The messages showed they came from either a teacher’s account or other students’ accounts but said none of them sent the messages, according to the police report.

The school was working with IT to determine where the messages came from but have yet to determine the source, according to the report.

News13 reached out to Horry County Schools for comment and is waiting to hear back.