SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank Thursday in Surfside Beach.

Police released photos of a man in a black Nike sweatshirt, black and orange Nike shoes, blue jeans and gray gloves who allegedly entered the TD Bank in Surfside Beach and robbed it.

The man in the photos allegedly entered the bank at about 1:15 p.m. and presented a note to the teller claiming he was armed, according to the Surfside Beach Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-913-6356 or 843-913-6368.