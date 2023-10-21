HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A lost man was found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Forestbrook and Carolina Forest, according to police.

Police said the man does not seem to know any identifying information about himself and seems to have the capacity of a 5 to 6-year-old.

The man has mentioned the names ‘James Joseph Harris’, ‘Margot’ and ‘Nichie’, but police said they cannot confirm if either are his name or names of a person he knows.

At the time he was found, he was wearing the pictured blue shirt, tan shorts, and black/grey/white shoes, according to police.

Horry County police said the gentleman is being kept safe but want to reunite him with his loved ones and get him home. Patrol officers are out knocking on doors and checking with other local agencies in an attempt to find his family now, police said.

Anyone who may know him is asked to call #HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

