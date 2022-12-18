HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway Sunday evening on Socastee Boulevard, leaving a portion of the road closed, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Socastee Boulevard is closed to traffic between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive, police said.

Drivers are asked to steer clear of the area and use alternate routes due to possible delays.

Community members will see a large officer presence in the area, including officers from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.