HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have identified a woman who was found wandering Sunday morning along a highway near Loris.

In a Facebook post, police said officers went door-to-door asking people if they recognized the woman, who was found about 11 a.m. by a motorist while she was in the area near McNeil Chapel Road and Highway 777. Finally, the department announced about 5 p.m. that she had been identified through a tip.

The woman mentioned the name “Ann” to authorities but could not provide any other identifying information, police said. At the time she was found, police said she was wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt, and white gloves, police said.

“Please know that this sweet lady is being kept safe, but we would very much like to reunite her with her loved ones and get her home,” police said in a Facebook post.