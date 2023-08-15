HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council deferred the proposed development of Postal Way again in Tuesday night’s meeting.

The proposal would bring almost 1,200 homes to Carolina Forest between Highway 501 and Postal Way.

Councilman Dennis Disabato said the developer requested they deferred the proposal for another 90 days. He said the developer and landowner are still working out agreement details.

Many residents showed up to express their concerns before the planned vote on the Postal Way development. Some mention how Postal Way is not able to manage more traffic because the road is only two lanes.

“If there was a fire, how would we get out?” one resident questioned. “There’s one road going to 501. Do we need to worry about something that happened in Maui?”

Councilman Al Allen also spoke against the development.

“I don’t mind anybody moving in here and joining us as a part of Horry County,” he said. “But I do not like to see major developers coming here stacking up these cookie cutter homes and taking the money out of our county and out of our state and leaving us to have to deal with the services and road infrastructures. That’s not right.”

Disabato argued that development on that land is going to happen either way, even if this specific development doesn’t.

“Let’s talk about what happens if we do turn this one down. We already got the city council members and the Conway administrator talking about how they’re looking to eye that property for annexation,” Disabato said. “They provide water service already, so they can force the annexation.”

When asked why Postal Way was only getting one extra lane, Disabato said county staff engineers thought three was enough.

“We asked for five initially. That was, according to staff, ‘overkill’,” he said. “It was more road than needed even with the increased density.”

The proposed development is deferred until Nov. 14, but Disabato said he will not allow another extension.

Other topics passed at the meeting included more parking for Warbid Park and protected land near Fern Moss Road off Highway 707 will soon be used for medical use.