HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 3,500 Horry Electric Cooperative customers east of Conway are without power, according to the utility’s outage website.

Crews are investigating what caused the outage, which began at about 2:30 p.m. However, Horry County Fire Rescue responded at about 2:30 p.m. to Long Leaf Pine Drive near the outage area after a house was hit by lightning.

The affected area is along a large section of Highway 90 between Highway 905 and Star Bluff Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

