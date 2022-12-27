HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,000 Santee Cooper customers in the Conway area were briefly without power Tuesday morning as temperatures remained near freezing.

The outage covered a wide area west of Highway 501, according to the utility’s website, which says it began at about 8:40 a.m. Service was restored before 10 a.m.

Santee Cooper said in a tweet that the outage in the Singleton Ridge area was caused by a broken insulator, which has been repaired.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.