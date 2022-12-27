HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,000 Santee Cooper customers in the Conway area were briefly without power Tuesday morning as temperatures remained near freezing.
The outage covered a wide area west of Highway 501, according to the utility’s website, which says it began at about 8:40 a.m. Service was restored before 10 a.m.
Santee Cooper said in a tweet that the outage in the Singleton Ridge area was caused by a broken insulator, which has been repaired.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.