HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to more than 1,100 Santee Cooper customers north of Surfside Beach after an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website.

At the height of the outage, 1,149 customers east of S. Kings Highway and north of Highway 544 in the area of the Ocean Lakes Campground were without power.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.