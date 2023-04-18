HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to more than 1,500 Horry Electric Cooperative customers after an outage caused by a broken pole, according to the utility’s website.

The outage, which began at 12:51 p.m., affected customers in the area of the Legends Golf Resort and an area north of Carolina Lakes Boulevard and south of Persivan Drive. The outage area also included a stretch of Highway 544 south of Conway.

Horry Electric has more than 90,000 customers along the Grand Strand.