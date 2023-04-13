HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored after an outage Thursday morning left nearly 2,500 Horry Electric Cooperative customers along a stretch of Highway 90 in Horry County without service, according to the utility’s website.

The outage, which is between Easy Street and Strawberry Road, began at about 9:30 a.m., and service was restored by about 10:15 a.m.

Horry Electric serves about 90,000 customers, according to its website.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.