HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage is affecting nearly 3,000 Santee Cooper customers in the Surfside Beach area, according to the utility’s website.

The outage along Highway 17 Business between 17th Avenue North and the Pirateland Camping Resort was reported at about 6:45 p.m.

Traffic lights are not working in the area, and police are at the scene of a crash in which a vehicle appears to have hit a utility pole. Southbound traffic is being diverted through a parking lot because of low-hanging utility lines.

Count on News13 for updates.