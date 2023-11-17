HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored after about 1,400 Horry Electric Cooperatives customers were affected by an outage Friday afternoon, according to the utility’s website.

The outage was along Highway 905 northeast of Conway, according to the utility’s website. It began at about 3:15 p.m. It’s unclear what caused the outage.

No additional information was immediately available. Horry Election serves a total of about 93,000 customers.