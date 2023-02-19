HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A prayer vigil will be held Sunday evening for missing boater Tyler Doyle and his family.

The vigil begins at 4 p.m. at the T. Craig Campbell Boat Landing in Little River.

Pastor Jimmy Floyd from Dogwood Hill Baptist Church will be speaking and there will be food and drinks. Organizers also said there will be group duck calls on the dock at sunset.

Doyle has been missing since Jan. 26 when he went duck hunting in a jon boat at the Little River jetties while a small-craft advisory was in effect, according to SCDNR. A small-craft advisory means “seas were rough and not conductive for smaller vessel operation.”

SCDNR said phone records, location data, witness interviews, a boat inspection and recovered items “currently indicate this to be a hunting/boating accident and no foul play is suspected at this time.”

Doyle dropped a friend off at the north jetty and moved in the boat to set up duck decoys, according to SCDNR. The two stayed in contact on the phone, but the friend lost contact with Doyle.

Doyle then called his friend and said his boat was having mechanical issues and he couldn’t keep the motor running, according to the SCDNR. He also said the boat was taking on water.

Investigators were able to confirm multiple phone calls from Doyle to his friend along with family and friends looking for help, according to the SCDNR. Data from a location-sharing app corroborates location data from Doyle’s phone carrier.