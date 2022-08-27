HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on the highway, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report obtained by News13.

Kamiyah Belvin, 23, of Henderson, North Carolina, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 5 a.m. on July 1 between mile-markers 3 and 4, the report said.

Shanika Tesha Jones, 27, of Supply, North Carolina, has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the crash. She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday and released later in the afternoon on a $5,000 bond, according to online booking records.

Four people were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center after the crash, including a Myrtle Beach couple. They were traveling north on Highway 31 in a 2018 Subaru Outback that was hit by the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport going the wrong way, the police report said.

Belvin, Jones and another person were all in the Hyundai. Jones and the other person, also from North Carolina, were also taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

No other information was immediately available.

