HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Inmates from J. Reuben Long Detention Center now have the opportunity to receive Narcan when they’re released from custody.

The sheriff’s office partnered with Access FAVOR, a Conway-based nonprofit group that provides resources and assistance to those struggling with addiction or drug abuse. Inmates are also taught how to administer Narcan and given information about the organization’s resources.

“Everyone knows someone, I would guess, that has been impacted by the opioid epidemic and by substance use disorder, so I think everybody should have Narcan,” said Dr. Renee Causey, CEO of Access FAVOR.

Horry County is one of the leading counties in South Carolina for overdose death rates. Officials said that between January and November 2023, the J. Reuben Long Detention Center had more than 1,400 people come in with opiate withdrawals.

Dustin Walters, the jail’s treatment director. said the partnership helps people who are most at-risk.

“There’s been a period of time of abstinence while they were incarcerated and so when they get out they try to use the same amount that they were typically using before they got arrested or just to use even a small amount,” Walters said.

Walters said every inmate who signs up and completes the program will receive Narcan and Access FAVOR’s resource information in their property bag when released. So far, more than 250 have signed up for this program.

Access FAVOR can offer free resources thanks to grants from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and other drug-abuse services. Causey said its biggest focus is to help people but that some inmates might not be ready.

“We want everybody to sign up for the program, but we also understand that many people may feel like I don’t want anybody to know that I need this,” she said. “I don’t want anybody watching me because I’ve asked for it.”

Causey said Access FAVOR has provided resources for inmates inside the jail for two years. She’s grateful that it’s an outside resource for inmates seeking help but says the program is not about enabling users.

“When we give out Narcan, we provide education about what will happen if you continue to use a substance,” Causey said.”So for us, it’s about building that relationship with the people who are at J. Reuben Long. It’s about giving them an opportunity to seek recovery support services when they get out, It’s about giving them faces to look at besides the people that have to focus on security,” Dr. Causey said.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said inmates have already learned how to administer the drug and that officials will continue to go through the jail every two weeks to offer the lifesaving resource.