HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A home in the Carolina Forest area was damaged after a reported explosion on Wednesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at a home on Clambake Court at about 3:10 p.m., HCFR said. Crews said it appeared the propane around a fireplace was ignited by the pilot light, which exploded and damaged surrounding walls.

There are no reported injuries and the incident is under control, HCFR said. There was no active fire. No one is expected to be displaced.