HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the trial of a man accused of killing an Horry County woman and her son on Christmas Eve 2020.

Antonio Long, 47, is accused of shooting and killing Marelene Haywood, 43, and Kevonta Hills, 19, multiple times at a home on Papas Bay Road in Loris.

The trial in Horry County Circuit Court began on Monday and prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases late Wednesday morning before court recessed for lunch.

According to warrants, Long also sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint on the same day the killings took place. He then allegedly forced her into his vehicle and drove her out of state before letting her out of his vehicle.

The warrants also indicated that Haywood was Long’s girlfriend.