HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand residents will have an opportunity this week to provide feedback on two area road projects, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

A drop-in style public meeting is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Aynor Middle School to discuss proposed safety improvements at Highways 501 and 321, also known as the William Nobels Road intersection. No formal presentation is planned, but there will be displays highlighting the work and residents will be able to provide written feedback.

SCDOT will also hold a public meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Howard Center at 1610 Hawkins St. in Georgetown to provide information about proposed bridge repairs on Highway 17 over the Waccamaw River.

According to SCDOT, the Nobles Road intersection project involves converting it into a reduced-conflict intersection, which reduces the total number and overall severity of vehicle-to-vehicle conflict points. The work is expected to begin in the fall of 2020 and take 18 months to complete.

“Comparing a conventional four-leg intersection to an equivalent RCI design, and accounting for the U-turn locations on both sides of the main intersection, the total number of conflict points is reduced from 32 to 18 — a nearly 50 percent reduction,” SCDOT said.

The goal is to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes at the intersection, SCODOT said. The RCI design does so by changing how minor road traffic crosses or turns left at a major road.

“The RCI does not change any of the movements that are possible from the major road,” SCDOT said “RCI’s are safer due to reduced conflict points. In national studies, RCIs have reduced fatal crashes by 70% and injury crashes have declined by 42% after installation.”

The Waccamaw River bridge project will “maintain mobility in the region and enhance resiliency,” SCDOT said. The bridge will remain open to traffic during repairs, but a continuous lane closure will be allowed from 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 to March 22, 2024. Oversized loads wider than 10 feet will need to use an alternate route.