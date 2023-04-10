HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County county officials will be conducting training exercises from sunup to sundown this week at a location near George Bishop Parkway, a spokesperson said.

The exercises, which will include emergency vehicle operations and incident response, were scheduled to begin Monday morning and continue through Friday. There will be an increased presence of uniformed public safety personnel as well as a variety of vehicles and equipment in the area.

Members of the Horry County police and fire personnel will be participating, along with local and state partners, the spokesperson said.

“The training is not designed for public attendance,” the spokesperson said. “However, community members nearby may see or hear certain elements of the training as it takes place.”

No road closures or public safety service interruptions are anticipated.