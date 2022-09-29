MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Publix announced that several stores in the Myrtle Beach area will be closed Friday due to Hurricane Ian.

The following stores will be closed:

Publix at Forest Square (2170 Oakheart Rd, Myrtle Beach)

Village Shops at Grande Dunes (7925 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach)

Coastal North Town Center (1576 Highway 17 N, North Myrtle Beach)

Pawley Island Plaza (10225 Ocean Highway 17, Pawleys Island)

Prince Creek Village (11920 Highway 202, Murrells Inlet)

Publix expects the stores to reopen Saturday.

“As always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities,” Publix said in a statement.

The most up-to-date information about store status can be found on the Publix website.