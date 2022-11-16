HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A recently arrested Horry County Schools teacher was previously placed on leave in February and allowed to return to work despite warnings about her conduct, according to personnel records obtained by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Grace McColgan was placed on administrative leave Feb. 15 due to “allegations of unprofessional conduct,” according to the documents. After the investigation, McGolgan was allowed to return to work on March 30.

“Although you are allowed to return to work, it is imperative that you understand that future conduct of this nature will not be tolerated and could place your employment in jeopardy,” a letter dated March 31 reads.

McColgan’s education certificate was suspended Nov. 2 “until a due process hearing is held and/or this matter is resolved otherwise.”

McColgan was arrested earlier this month and charged with six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to online booking records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. The district said McColgan is a special education teacher at Ocean Bay Elementary School.

On multiple occasions in September, McColgan allegedly hit students in the back of their heads while their heads were down on the desk, according to a police report obtained by News13. She’s also accused of rubbing hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound.

She also allegedly told the students that they wouldn’t get snacks or lunch if they didn’t answer questions, the report said.

McColgan also is accused of dumping a child out of a chair, leaving a child in the bathroom with the lights off “for an unreasonable amount of time” and hitting a child on the arm after she was hit during the 2021-22 school year.

McColgan, who was hired by the district in August 2020, was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 11 for the recent allegations.

Ocean Bay Elementary School Principal Rebecca Schroyer was also arrested and charged with two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect, according to online booking records.

Schroyer allegedly failed to report the allegations to the appropriate people as a mandatory reporter, according to the district. She was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 1.

Schroyer was hired by the district in 2001 and has been the principal at Ocean Bay Elementary School since 2016, according to the district.

Schroyer’s attorney told News13 after her arrest that Schroyer did everything according to the law by telling who she needed to tell.

“Mrs. Schroyer is a dedicated, attentive school principal and she takes her job seriously and she works countless hours to do it right,” Morgan Martin said.

Martin said Ocean Bay Middle School received a National Blue Ribbon Award in 2019 due to Schroyer’s leadership.

“Rebecca has been in education in Horry County for 20 years as a teacher and as a principal and other roles,” Martin said. “Her record is without a blemish.”

Schroyer’s personnel records obtained by News13 show she has received many positive notes during her education career and do not mention any other issues.

The school district said it is cooperating with the investigation.