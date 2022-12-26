HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The big trash bag filled with wrapping paper, ribbons and bows is a Christmas morning staple, but it is important to be mindful about where that waste is tossed out.

Victoria Johnson, the recycling coordinator at Horry County Solid Waste Authority, said it can be tempting to throw all that wrapping paper into the recycling bin, but doing that does a lot more harm than good.

“Wrapping paper is a really tricky one,” Johnson said. “A lot of people think that it’s recyclable, but it’s actually not.”

A lot of wrapping paper has foil or glitter in it, which cannot be recycled. Other Christmas staples that need to stay away from recycling bins are ribbons, tinsel and anything string-like.

Johnson said there is a lot of turning equipment at the center, and things like that can wrap themselves around the equipment and cause a complete shutdown of the facility.

Another confusing item: pizza boxes.

“Pizza boxes are really tricky. A lot of people are really confused about pizza boxes,” Johnson said. “Pizza boxes are recyclable. It’s just kind of like using your own judgment on the grease. If anything, throw away the bottom part that’s got the grease on it and recycle that top lid.”

The holidays are a very busy time of year for waste. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans produce 25% more waste between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than during the rest of the year.

Johnson said the recycling center notices the increase. She said the busiest times of the year for waste are around a hurricane and during Christmas.

She also said the recycling center sees a lot of mistakes around the holiday season, but one incorrectly recycled item stands out.

“Christmas lights,” Johnson said. “Everybody tries to recycle these. Unfortunately, these are not recyclable, but if they only have one light out, try to fix them. That way you don’t create that waste stream.”

Another way to avoid the waste stream is by donating.

“Donate as much as you can before you throw it away. We always try to really hit hard on donation,” Johnson said. “You would be really surprised at how many people throw away perfectly good items. It blows my mind.”