HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire late Saturday night damaged a home on Forbes Drive in Horry County, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 11:01 p.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the American Red Cross said it was helping five people from two families who lived in the home.

No additional information was immediately available. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, HCFR said.

