HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire late Saturday night damaged a home on Forbes Drive in Horry County, authorities said.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 11:01 p.m.
No one was hurt in the fire, but the American Red Cross said it was helping five people from two families who lived in the home.
No additional information was immediately available. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, HCFR said.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.