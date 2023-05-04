HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A registered sex offender is accused of inappropriately touching a minor in Horry County, according to a police report and warrants obtained by News13.
Samuel Dewayne Brown, 45, of Green Sea, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, according to online booking records.
Brown allegedly inappropriately touched the minor in October 2021 in the Green Sea area of Horry County, according to the warrant.
Brown was convicted in March 2011 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is on the sex offender registry, according to online records.
Brown was released from jail Wednesday on a $30,000 bond, according to online booking records.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.