HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A registered sex offender is accused of inappropriately touching a minor in Horry County, according to a police report and warrants obtained by News13.

Samuel Dewayne Brown, 45, of Green Sea, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, according to online booking records.

Brown allegedly inappropriately touched the minor in October 2021 in the Green Sea area of Horry County, according to the warrant.

Brown was convicted in March 2011 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is on the sex offender registry, according to online records.

Brown was released from jail Wednesday on a $30,000 bond, according to online booking records.