Reopening of Enterprise Road bridge over Highway 31 pushed back

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The bridge crossing Highway 31 on Enterprise Road will reopen in “late spring, early summer,” according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The bridge has been closed since mid-December when it was damaged by a truck carrying an oversized load that hit parts of the bridge.

The damage was worse than originally thought upon further inspection, and SCDOT said repair work will include removing at least two bridge beams and part of the bridge deck on top.

Brittany Harriot, SCDOT spokesperson, said the repair process has already started.

“We are going through contractors as they are submitting quotes,” Harriot said. “At this part of the month, those quotes are being received and looked over so construction should begin some time soon.”

The department estimates construction will last roughly four months once it starts and will force lane closures on Highway 31 below.

Harriot said while the bridge is not safe to drive on, SCDOT has deemed it safe to drive underneath.

“If there are damages that would inhibit drivers from driving under the bridge, SCDOT would close those lanes as well,” Harriot said.

The closure of the bridge forces some people who live on the western end to take a nearly-seven-mile-long detour to get to Highway 707 where it would normally be about a two-mile drive.

Nick Mauldin drives to Calvary Christian School every morning. Instead of turning right on Enterprise Road, Mauldin has to go left to Bay Road before turning left on Highway 707 where the two meet, creating what he said is a traffic nightmare. The bridge closure has forced him to change up his routine.

“I usually wake up at 7:50 a.m.,” Mauldin said. “Now I wake up at 7:45. [It takes] a lot more time, a lot more time consuming. It’s pain in the rear.”

Matthew Fry lives and works along Enterprise Road on opposite ends of the bridge. His commute time has swelled because of the closure, but he said this is not the first time he’s had to go all the way around.

“When we finish with this stint of rebuilding this bridge again, we’ll basically have been driving around the long way for two and half out of the last five years,” Fry said.

Fry said he and his neighbors definitely feel the inconvenience but said he is mostly worried about first responders and their respective response times in a community with a sizable elderly population.

“That’s a big concern that we deal with thinking about an ambulance now instead of being at our house in four minutes is taking 14 or 15 minutes to get there,” Fry said.