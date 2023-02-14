SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Russell Fry will have a grand opening Friday for a new district office in Surfside Beach, a spokesperson said.

Fry, a Republican, was elected in November to represent South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, which covers Horry and Georgetown counties and a significant part of the Pee Dee region.

The grand opening will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the office located at 1500 Highway 17 North, Suite 304, in Surfside Beach. Normal office hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone who has questions or wants to learn more about Fry’s work in Congress can call 843-353-5377 or contact him via email at fry.house.gov or on his official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.