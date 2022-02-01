Rep. Tom Rice has out-fundraised other candidates for seat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Tom Rice, R-District 7, is out-fundraising other candidates looking to unseat him, according to Federal Election Commission campaign finance reports.

Through Dec. 31, Rice fundraised nearly $1.3 million, according to the reports. Graham Allen raised the second-most amount of money at nearly $873,000. Allen announced Friday that he was suspending his campaign.

Of Allen’s fundraising, $92,000 of it was money he loaned to his own campaign.

Current Horry County Schools Chairman Ken Richardson has raised about $231,000, according to the reports, with $100,000 of his own money loaned to his campaign.

Campaign fundraising is as follows:

Tom Rice — $1,287,017.40

Graham Allen — $872,725.17 ($92,000 loaned to own campaign)

Russell Fry — $351,277.50 ($2,900 loaned to own campaign)

Ken Richardson — $230,914.94 ($100,000 loaned to own campaign)

Garrett Barton — $225,416.71 ($150,000 loaned to own campaign)

Barbara Arthur — $120,583.40 ($90,000 loaned to own campaign)

Tom Dunn — $39,131.48 ($1,000 loaned to own campaign)

Mark McBride — $26,960.05

Steve Reichert — $15,925

Jeanette Spurlock — $267.82

Former President Trump has not yet endorsed anyone in this race. Several candidates said they were running against Rice because he was one of 10 republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot.