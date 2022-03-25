HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice has filed a bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in sports, the Republican announced Friday.

The proposed legislation follows a national trend of Republican-led state legislators attempting to exclude transgender girls from competing in high school athletic activities — something LGBTQ advocates say very rarely happens.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act was cosponsored with 33 other House politicians.

“This legislation ensures that women and girls are allowed a fair playing field in competitive sports by requiring school athletic organizations to comply with the Title IX recognition of a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth,” the announcement reads.

Under the bill, organizations that operate, sponsor for facilitate athletic programs that receive federal funds and “permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designed for women or girls” would be breaking federal law.

“I am a proud to be a cosponsor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” Rice said in the announcement. “Biological males should not be able to compete against biological female’s [sic] period. I stand with Emma Weyant and all female athletes who deserve equal opportunity in joining teams, setting records, and earning scholarships.”

Weyant recently made headlines after the swimmer lost to Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, in the 500-year freestyle event at the NCAA championships earlier this month.