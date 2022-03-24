MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Congressman Tom Rice proposed legislation Thursday to increase funding for flood victims, according to an announcement from the Republican’s office.

The Increased Cost of Compliance Modernization Act was filed with Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX). Under the bill, the increase cost of compliance coverage’s limit would be raised from $30,000 up to $100,000.

“All eight counties in the 7th District are part of a big floodplain,” Rice said in the announcement. “Flooding has had a devastating impact on our community over the past ten years and this legislation will help cover the cost of mitigation measures to reduce flood risks. Since the ICC coverage limit was last raised over two decades ago, the cost for repairs have risen significantly. This increase in coverage will help provide relief to homeowners, especially those who do not want to leave their waterfront property.”

Devastating floods have been increasing in frequency along the Grand Strand, with inland areas seeing the impacts, as well.

The act would also increase the cap on FEMA Increased Cost of Compliance coverage regulatory coverage to $50,000 with an additional option that would cover up to $100,000. That cap would be set as a percentage of the maximum amount of flood insurance coverage. The Increased Cost of Compliance coverage would no longer be counted toward the National Flood Insurance Program payment, allowing flood victims to be eligible to get up to $350,000.

If passed, the legislation would expand the eligible use of Increased Cost of Compliance coverage to let the funds be used as a non-federal match for flood mitigation assistance, pre-disaster mitigation and hazard mitigation grant programs. It would also offset the costs associated with increase payouts by removing the cap on Increased Cost of Compliance premiums.

According to Rice’s announcement, the bill is supported by the National Association of Realtors and the Association of State Flood Plain Managers.