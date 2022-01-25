Report: Driver under the influence when killed in crash with Horry County officer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver in a deadly crash involving an on-duty Horry County police officer on June 27, 2021 was under the influence at the time of the crash, according to a crash report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol obtained by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Marcus “Mark” Gattis, 58, was turning right on to Highway 9 Bypass from Highway 66 heading south at 16 mph. The officer was traveling at 119 mph headed south on Highway 9 Bypass. The officer was responding to a call and had his emergency equipment activated, according to the report.

Gattis was driving under the influence and failed to yield the right of way to the officer, according to the report. Gattis was killed in the crash.

Gattis’ car was hit on the driver’s side, sending the car into a ditch on the right side of the road, where it caught fire, according to the report. The officer’s car went off the left side of the road, hit a median and cable barrier, and caught fire.

Gattis driving under the influence was the primary contributing factor to the crash, according to the report. The officer was taken to a hospital after the crash.