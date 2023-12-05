HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after allegedly beating a woman in front of a child.

Colby Ray Coats is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of kidnapping.

According to documents obtained by News13, police were dispatched to a home in Horry County in reference to a domestic violence complaint November 23.

A witness told police she saw a man, later identified as, Colby Ray Coats, enter the home uninvited and began attacking the victim in front of the child.

Coats is alleged to have punched and kicked the victim in the face and head, causing her a gaping head wound which required many stitches. Documents state Coats previously lived with the victim.

The witness said she ran out of the back door in fear to the neighbor’s home where she called police, documents said.

When police arrived at the front porch, there was a glass door through which officers were able to see into the home, documents said. Officers saw blood droplets in the small hallway near the exterior door which led to a closed bedroom.

Due to the urgency of the matter, officers were concerned about the possibility of an injured victim being held in the room. They entered and cleared the home, documents said.

When officers made entry into the home, they found it was empty. Officers noticed a vehicle belonging to the victim was missing.

The witness told officers the car was at the scene before, which led officers to believe that all parties left in the car, documents said. Officers later learned that Coats and the two victims were at a hospital.

While an officer was on the way to the hospital, they learned that Coats had left the hospital in the victim’s vehicle without her consent. This left the woman and the minor stranded at the hospital, documents said.

The victim then told police everything that happened. She said Coats had allegedly barged into the home and began threatening her. During the course of events, the victim admitted that Coats had unlawfully confined her to the home by threatening her verbally and with threat of force, documents said.

The victim said Coats hit her multiple times on her head with fists and kicked the side of her head as well as put his hands on her neck. According to documents, Coats prevented her from using her phone to call for help by threatening her with physical harm if she had tried.

Coats also violated a protection order, documents said.