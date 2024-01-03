HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are actively investigating a case where an unidentified man attempted to break into a vehicle but was followed and shot at by the owner of the vehicle, according to documents obtained by News13.

On Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to a person reportedly breaking and entering into a vehicle, documents show.

Upon police arrival, a man presented police with video footage of an unidentified man wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a ski mask, testing to see if the doors were unlocked on two vehicles, documents show.

The unidentified man entered a black Chevy Suburban which was unlocked but did not take anything. The owner of the vehicle confirmed to police that nothing was missing from the vehicle. The unidentified man also attempted to see if a truck was unlocked and found that it was locked, documents show.

The owner said he received a ring notification at about 2:50 a.m. on his phone stating that someone was outside.

Documents state he went outside to get the license plate of the unidentified man but was unable to because the man quickly drove away from the scene.

Documents show the man got into his truck and followed the man in order to locate the unidentified man’s vehicle. He spotted the man’s vehicle by a dumpster across from a home along Villena Drive.

The owner of the broken in SUV parked next to the dumpster and heard the vehicle of the unidentified man running as he got out of his truck.

Documents state that he saw the unidentified man’s vehicle coming towards him and shot two rounds into the driver’s window.

The unidentified man swerved and hopped the curb and drove away, documents show. The man who fired the shots went home and called 911. He told police he was unsure if any of the rounds made contact with the unidentified man, documents state.

Police said they took pictures of the incident location and reached out to hospitals to see if anyone came in with gunshot wounds.

Documents state one person reportedly went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, but police did not say if this was the unidentified man involved in the incident.

According to the documents, the suspect remains unidentified, and no arrests have been made.

Count on News13 for updates.