HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old man remains in jail Tuesday in Horry County after allegedly stabbing two people.
Odane Aitcheson was arrested Sunday after calling 911 and telling authorities that he had used a knife to stab a man and woman at a residence on Claypond Lane, according to a police report and warrants obtained by News13.
Police found one victim on a living room couch with abdominal injuries and another person in the residence who was bleeding from multiple stab wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital.
Police responded to the area at about 3:15 a.m., and Aitcheson was arrested at the scene, the police report said.
Aitcheson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
No additional information was immediately available.
