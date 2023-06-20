HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman faces several animal cruelty charges after Horry County police responded to a report that multiple animals were not cared for properly, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Police received information that a red barn along Highway 76 in the Nichols area had multiple animals that were not cared for, according to the report. Police received pictures that showed an underweight camel, horses with extremely neglected hooves and an emaciated horse.

As a result of the investigation, Loren Jean McCutcheon, 57, was arrested and charged with seven counts of care and treatment in relation to animals, booking records show. She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday and released Saturday.

Information was also provided that animals were living in the barn in unsanitary conditions, the report shows. A search warrant was then conducted which found a total of 57 animals.

McCutcheon has faced animal cruelty charges in other states. She was jailed in Pennsylvania in 2019 and in Florida in 2021.

The report shows that because McCutcheon has a history of animal cruelty charges, Horry County police said it was in the best interest of the animals to be seized and taken into police custody.