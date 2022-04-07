HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A report of a shooting Wednesday evening led to an Horry County police investigation on Villa Woods Drive, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Sean Michael Bowlen, 65, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Police were called to Villa Woods Drive just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the police report. The victim was sitting on the porch when officers arrived and said Bowlen had shot him in the hand after the two had gotten into an argument.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and eventually the Horry County Police Department Special Operations unit took over.

WBTW News13 photo: Ben Hestad

Bowlen is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.

No other information was immediately available.