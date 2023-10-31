SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighters were dispatched Tuesday morning to a house fire on Maggie Way in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

There were no reported injuries, but two residents were displaced and will be offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina, HCFR said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted on the call.