MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many of the Grand Strand’s already fragile sand dunes took a big hit during Hurricane Ian, and officials say it could take months to restore them.

Myrtle Beach officials have requested an emergency renourishment for the dunes after the water surge caused destruction, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assessed the damage over the weekend to determine if immediate repairs are feasible.

“Typically, Congress would need to approve the funding for an emergency renourishment, city spokesman Mark Kruea said. “[The] Corps doesn’t have that money in their budget, typically, so it’s something that needs to go through the legislative process once the engineers have looked at and said, ‘yes you need some sand right now,’”

The process to restore the sand dunes could be lengthy.

“If they could do it during the off-season, I think they would,” Kruea said. “But it’s not a quick thing. It may take, six, eight, nine months, actually, to put all the sand back, depending on how large each section is.”

The Army Corps of Engineers will address its evaluations of the Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Garden City and Surfside Beach areas on Wednesday.