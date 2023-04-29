HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Horry County Fire Rescue captain has died.
Retired Captain Pete Grzymalski died Saturday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Grzymalski retired in 2017 after joining the Horry County team in 2006. Prior to working with Horry County, he worked for NYPD.
“We ask for your consideration, thoughts and prayers for Captain Grzymalski’s family, friends, loved ones and extended public safety family during this difficult time,” HCFR said in a Facebook post.
Memorial services will be scheduled in the coming months, according to HCFR.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.