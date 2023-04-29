HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Horry County Fire Rescue captain has died.

Retired Captain Pete Grzymalski died Saturday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Grzymalski retired in 2017 after joining the Horry County team in 2006. Prior to working with Horry County, he worked for NYPD.

“We ask for your consideration, thoughts and prayers for Captain Grzymalski’s family, friends, loved ones and extended public safety family during this difficult time,” HCFR said in a Facebook post.

Memorial services will be scheduled in the coming months, according to HCFR.